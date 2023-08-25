Interactive: Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump, allies

It has been nearly two weeks since Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced charges against Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

On Friday, Stephen Cliffgard Lee was the last to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail. During that time, we have learned more about the case and those named in the indictment. Each of the 19 were booked and photographed.

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictments

The then-president had phone conversations with a handful of Georgia officials in late 2020 and early 2021, pressing them to find ways to reverse Joe Biden's narrow victory in Georgia and hand him the state's 16 electoral votes. He was also allegedly involved in discussions about appointing a slate of fake GOP electors in swing states and pushed numerous false conspiracy theories. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer False statements and writings (x2) Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3) Filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Trump’s former personal lawyer testified at three hearings in the Georgia Legislature in late 2020, during which he spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the election. That included showing lawmakers edited surveillance video of ballots being tabulated at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and raising unfounded allegations about election workers pulling out “suitcases” of ballots. Giuliani’s claims were quickly debunked, but he doubled down on his comments in the following weeks. Giuliani also reportedly helped coordinate the Trump electors and called Georgia’s late House Speaker David Ralston in Dec. 2020. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) False statements and writings (x3) Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3) A Trump campaign attorney, Eastman testified remotely before Georgia lawmakers alongside Giuliani in late 2020, contending there was evidence of widespread fraud. He was also a key architect of the attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of “alternate” Trump electors Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) Filing false documents Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer The then-White House chief of staff was on Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State's audit of absentee ballots. Meadows allegedly had a major role in coordinating the “alternate” electors in states like Georgia, and he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 that called on officials to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer The Trump campaign attorney worked with the leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) A senior Department of Justice official, Clark drafted a letter on government letterhead in December 2020 stating that DOJ had “significant concerns” about fraud that may have affected the outcome of the election in Georgia and other states, even though no such concerns existed. The letter, which was not sent, urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders to convene a special session of the General Assembly to invalidate official election results and select the winner themselves. Trump briefly considered appointing Clark to be acting attorney general but backed down after senior officials threatened to resign in protest. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings A lawyer affiliated with the Trump campaign, Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, echoing falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also authored legal memos for Trump and his lawyers that said Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other contested states. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer An Atlanta lawyer from the firm Smith & Liss, Smith advised the alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol, cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) False statements and writings (x2) Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer (x3) An Alpharetta lawyer, Cheeley presented video clips to state legislators showing election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena. He asserted poll workers were double- and triple-counting votes and compared what he said had happened to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree Conspiracy to commit filing false documents (x2) Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) Solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer False statements and writings Perjury Roman worked for the Trump 2020 campaign as director of election day operations. He helped organize slates of phony Trump electors purporting to represent the electoral votes from battleground states, including Georgia. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (x2) Conspiracy to commit filing false documents Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (x2) Then-chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Shafer oversaw a December 2020 meeting at the state Capitol of 16 GOP electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. Shafer has said he was acting on the advice of lawyers to preserve Trump’s legal options in the state. He also filed a long-shot lawsuit alongside Trump in 2020 that contested the certification of Georgia’s election. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Impersonating a public officer Forgery in the first degree (x2) Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents False statements and writings (x3) Before being voted in as a state senator, Still served as one of the 16 alternate Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. He also sued to decertify all of Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations there were problems with voting equipment in South Georgia’s Coffee County. The suit was voluntarily dismissed three weeks after it was filed. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Impersonating a public officer Forgery in the first degree (x2) Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents False statements and writings (x2) A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee was allegedly at the center of an effort to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. Police body cam footage shows Lee acknowledging that he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her. Afterwards, Lee allegedly asked Harrison Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (x2) Influencing witnesses Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings Floyd is a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate who served as a director of Black Voices for Trump. Floyd allegedly put Trevian Kutti in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.” Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings Influencing witnesses A former publicist for rapper Kanye West, Kutti visited the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman claiming to be a crisis manager and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings Influencing witnesses An attorney who worked with the Trump campaign after the 2020 elections, Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta company, to obtain breached elections data from Coffee County, Ga. Powell also allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting the state’s election results. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2) Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy Conspiracy to defraud the state Conspiracy to commit computer trespass Conspiracy to commit computer theft Another of the 16 Republican electors, Latham also welcomed a computer forensics team at Coffee County elections headquarters in January 2021. While there, they copied sensitive elections files in an apparent attempt to prove fraud. Latham was chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party at the time. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to defraud the state Impersonating a public officer Forgery in the first degree Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents False statements and writings Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2) Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy Conspiracy to defraud the state Conspiracy to commit computer trespass Conspiracy to commit computer theft A bail bondsman in Atlanta, Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan, 7, 2021. During that visit pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team they had hired copied sensitive elections hardware and software. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to defraud the state Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2) Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy Conspiracy to commit computer trespass Conspiracy to commit computer theft Then the elections supervisor for Coffee County, Hampton was present when Trump supporters accessed voting data. A video she recorded just after the election, raising questions about the security of voting machines, captured the attention of Trump’s team. Charges Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Conspiracy to defraud the state Conspiracy to commit election fraud (x2) Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy Conspiracy to commit computer trespass Conspiracy to commit computer theft

The front page of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on August 15, 2023