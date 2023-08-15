In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment

Politics
By AJC Staff
28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has continuing coverage of the indictments returned Monday against former President Donald Trump and 18 others in Fulton County.

The Tuesday ePaper edition includes five pages of exclusive, in-depth coverage, and the news about the Fulton County charges continues on ajc.com and in the AJC app.

AJC journalists have covered the case since the initial election votes were counted in November 2020. The action is the culmination of a 2 ½-year criminal investigation that was launched soon after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took office.

Willis announced she was investigating election interference in February 2021, weeks after a recording leaked of a phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

