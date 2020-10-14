‘Inspirational’ elementary teacher dies from COVID-19 in North Carolina

“She felt in her heart,” says Leanna Richardson, now 22, “that she could impact students and prevent more (tragedies) like that happening.”

Her career spanned 17 years, and for the last two years she taught at Norwood Elementary in Stanly County Schools. The school system posted a tribute to her on Facebook shortly after her death.

“Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential,” the post reads. “Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”