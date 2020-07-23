Inmate accused of attacking Hall County deputy, knocking him down

Elijah Oyat Wash, 20, of Gainesville, charged at the deputy as he performed routine checks at the facility, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth told AJC.com. Wash hit the deputy multiple times in the face, knocking him to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. In addition to minor injuries to his face, the deputy fractured his wrist, Booth said.

Wash, who was originally arrested on a probation warrant, is charged with several new counts, including aggravated battery, obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest. He remains in the Hall County Jail on more than $27,000 bond.