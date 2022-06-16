Increase in US COVID rates prompts health officials to urge mask-wearing in some areas

Combined Shape Caption

Increase in U.S. COVID rates , prompts health officials to urge mask-wearing, in some areas.Federal health officials presented an assessment from the White House on May 18.Speaking were Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator, .and Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.We urge local leaders to encourage the use of prevention strategies like masking in public indoor settings.., Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC director, via The New York Times.... and increasing access to testing and treatment for individuals, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC director, via The New York Times.The COVID briefing was the first to be conducted from the White House in six weeks.According to federal data, hospital admissions related to COVID have increased by 20 percent over the past week.The Northeastern U.S. has experienced the most dramatic increase in cases.Jha urged Congress to approve additional COVID aid to address the rising cases and a potential wave in the fall.Experts weighed in, stating that now is a good time to reimplement prevention measures.We’re seeing rising cases and hospitalizations and testing positivity rates; now is not the time to end these flexibilities that allow great access to care, Ashley Thompson, American Hospital Association, via The New York Times.We are not out of the woods yet, Ashley Thompson, American Hospital Association, via The New York Times.We could be entering a period where we have an increased number of cases but a substantially decreased severity of illness, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, University of Minnesota, via The New York Times.... so that we see fewer hospitalizations and many fewer deaths, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, University of Minnesota, via The New York Times