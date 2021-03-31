In ‘Red Table Talk’ interview, Niecy Nash reveals she had never ‘been with a woman’ before her wife

Nash revealed in the “Red Table Talk” interview that she understands people have had a hard time accepting that she does not “fit into the box” that she was put in, but that she cannot control that perception. She also talked about her other marriages to men but made the distinction that the relationship with her wife was the first time she felt “fully seen.”

“’We thought you were this,’” she said. “I am everything you thought I was. I just lay my head somewhere else.”

The “Reno 911″ star also admitted she does not consider herself squarely fitting into the “LGBTQIA” moniker, joking that if there were a group she was in, it would be “LGBTQ plus Niecy.”

