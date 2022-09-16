In rebuke to the Legislature, Cobb looks to adopt its own election map

Richardson said some lawmakers suggested she move from East Cobb, which has been her home for over 20 years, into the newly drawn District 2 in order to preserve her seat. She bought a house there last year.

”To have that even be a part of the conversation has been hurtful,” she said in an interview with the AJC. “My brothers went to Walton and Dickerson and Mount Bethel. I grew up right across from the Avenues. This is the area that I know.”

Now, with the November 2022 election looming, commissioners plan to vote in October to amend the map by invoking “home rule,” a provision in the Georgia Constitution that grants certain legislative powers to local governments, including the ability to amend certain local acts approved by the General Assembly.

It’s not clear, however, that redistricting is among those powers. The constitution prohibits counties from invoking home rule when it pertains to eight areas, two of which include actions affecting “any elective county office” and actions affecting the “procedure for election or appointment ... of the county governing authority.”

If the Democratic-led Board of Commissioners ultimately votes to install its own electoral map, which was previously endorsed by the local delegation and more closely mirrors the current district lines, it would likely face a court challenge.

Richardson said she has sought legal advice from both the county attorney and outside counsel and believes the state constitution will have to be interpreted to determine the extent of power given to counties under home rule.

“Let’s just say that there has been a lot of good research done on this, and that it would not just be done frivolously,” Richardson told the AJC. “Our legal department has no hesitation with saying no to something.”

The county attorney did not provide a statement, but county spokesman Ross Cavitt spoke briefly with the AJC about the process the board will undertake.

“This is just kind of an unprecedented situation,” Cavitt said. “It will be nice to have courts or somebody weigh in on, really, what is proper and what’s not.”

State Reps. Ed Setzler and Ginny Ehrhart, two Cobb County Republicans who sponsored the map adopted by the Legislature, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Democratic state Rep. Erick Allen, the chair of the Cobb delegation from Smyrna, applauded the county for attempting to push back against the Legislature for what he said was an unprecedented move to draw an elected official out of office.

“The Republican General Assembly, basically, is looking to remove a duly elected member of the Cobb County Commission by drawing her out in the middle of her four-year term,” Allen said to the AJC. “Now, I’m not sure that we should be fighting one unprecedented move with another by now trying to exert local control or home rule on a county level, but it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”