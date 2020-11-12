In-person or remote? Gwinnett schools deadline nears for next semester

Gwinnett County families have until Sunday to tell the school district whether their children will be learning in classrooms or remotely during the second semester, which begins Jan. 6.
Families can make their selections in the parent portal. Students whose preferences are not updated will continue their current mode of learning.
Gwinnett is among the metro Atlanta school districts to offer in-person learning this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County and DeKalb County schools remain virtual.
As of Wednesday, 55% of Gwinnett students are learning online-only this semester, according to the school district.
Gwinnett began the academic year virtual-only Aug. 12. Two weeks later, schools opened for special-needs students and the lowest grade level at each campus. The rest of the students whose families chose in-person learning returned in early September in a staggered fashion.
As of Wednesday, the school district reported 100 active positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students who had been learning in-person or participating in extracurricular activities. Another 125 cases were suspected. Of those, 20 positive cases and 25 suspected cases were newly reported Tuesday.