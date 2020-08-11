In huge win for Foot Locker, customers using stimulus funds to buy shoes

"While these undoubtedly remain challenging times, we are nontheless pleased by the health of our category," he said.

CFO Lauren Peters added that the company saw stronger sales thanks to “disciplined expense management” and to a lesser degree, price cutting to lure customers.

The official second quarter earnings results will be released on August 21. The company expects to report a per-share adjusted profit between 66 and 70 cents. Wall Street had been projecting a loss of 16 cents.

Wall Street shares for the popular sneaker chain rose more than 7 percent after Monday’s announcement, while Nike shares shot up 4 percent, reports said.

Investors, however, are only cautiously optimistic as the entire athletic apparel industry struggles amid the pandemic.

Foot Locker stock is still down 25 percent when compared to 2019, with the chain citing “the uncertainty surrounding the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the back-to-school season, team sports participation and additional government stimulus packages.”