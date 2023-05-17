In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus

According to the EPA, diesel exhaust exposure is linked to asthma and other respiratory illnesses, especially in children and the elderly. It also contributes to ground-level ozone, which can be a major hazard on Georgia’s hot summer days and has been tied to a host of serious health conditions.

In Georgia — where at least 9% of children have asthma — the health benefits of taking diesel buses off the road could be significant, especially in places like Clayton County. According to Lux Ho, a field coordinator at Moms Clean Air Force, Clayton County has the fifth-most childhood asthma cases in the state.

“Cutting harmful diesel emissions through electric school buses can improve the health outcomes of communities burdened with high levels of traffic pollution and high rates of childhood asthma like Clayton County,” Ho said.

Blackman said the buses will also reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases that are causing climate change. Over a 15-year lifetime, the EPA expects each electric school bus will keep roughly 375 tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Electric school buses are already on the way to several Georgia school districts, including Clayton County, through a separate federally funded rebate program.

Last year, 14 Georgia school districts were selected to receive more than $50 million to replace diesel buses with electric and propane or compressed natural gas-fueled ones, which generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants than buses that burn diesel.

From that funding, which also came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Clayton County is set to receive nearly $10 million to purchase 25 electric school buses. The county is buying a mix of models, including some built by Georgia-based manufacturer Blue Bird, along with others made by Thomas Built Buses and IC Bus.

Clayton County officials said Wednesday they plan to apply for some of the $400 million in grants the EPA announced, and Blackman strongly encouraged other school districts to apply, too.

The agency’s grant application window opened on April 24 and will run through August 22. The EPA expects to notify award recipients later this year or in early 2024.

