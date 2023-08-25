Illinois pastor Stephen Lee becomes last Trump defendant booked in Fulton

Less than two hours before the deadline to surrender expired, Illinois pastor Stephen Lee became the last of the 19 defendants accused in the sweeping racketeering case to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

Lee already has a bond agreement in place at $75,000. He is charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

Speaking to media in Chicago this week, David Shestokas, an attorney representing Lee, contended the $75,000 bond was excessive.

“He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” Shestokas told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I advised them that he is not a wealthy man and wouldn’t be able to make bond.”

Lee, along with co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, were charged in connection with the intimidation of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

He allegedly asked Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.