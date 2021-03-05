If the latest stimulus bill passes, here’s how to get the most from the payments

Those who earn less than $75,000 or heads of households who make less than $112,500. Married couples who file their taxes together would both qualify for the full amount if they make up to $150,000 jointly. (Couples would get $2,800.)

American workers who make between $75,000 and $80,000 would also get checks, but they would be less than $1,400. The same goes for heads of household making $112,500 to $120,000 and couples making $150,000 to $160,000.

Those who make above these pay limits would not receive the stimulus.

What will taxpayers who are parents get from stimulus?

Parents would get $1,400 more for every child on their tax returns in addition to the general stimulus payments. That includes adult children, like college students, and those with permanent disabilities, unlike last year’s stimulus payments.

So if you’re a family of four with a household income under $150,000, you should get $5,600.

Could job loss affect stimulus payments?

The answer is yes. One significant element to note is that people who lost their jobs or whose incomes decreased for any reason last year should file their tax returns as soon as possible to get the maximum stimulus payment, according to an NBC News analysis. If the IRS processes your new return by the time payments are released, that is the income the payments would be based on.

If you don’t file in time, it would be based on your 2019 income — before the pandemic occurred.

When could this bill become law?

Democrats would like the bill signed by March 14. The House has passed one version. The Senate is on course to pass it in the coming days. Then the House would have to vote again to pass the Senate version before it could go to the president’s desk.