When could third stimulus be on its way?

“We believe there is support for a smaller package that includes the $1,400 checks, more health care funding, support for small businesses, and some state and local aid,” Mills said.

The timeline of moving the plan from proposal to actionable package is imperative to Biden’s team. Janet Yellen, Biden’s choice as Treasury secretary, said Jan. 19 the administration would focus on winning swift passage of the pandemic relief plan.

Even with that ambitious goal, it is hard to say when the bill would be passed and checks delivered. Alec Phillips, chief U.S. political economist with Goldman Sachs, predicts the package could be passed in mid-February to mid-March. That would consider the time to get Congress to pass the bill, the president to sign it and after that the process of the IRS distributing direct deposit, mailed and prepaid debit cards as payment.

In December, some received their second stimulus payments within a week of the bill passing. However, others waited a few more weeks or will have to address the payments in their taxes this year. Still, based on previous money payouts and assuming Congress passes a new relief bill by mid-February, the checks could arrive in bank accounts by late February. If the bill takes longer to pass, such as the end of March, payments may not arrive until April.

Any scenario will require at least 10 Republican senators to support the package, and some of those folks, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have already expressed concern about the president’s plan. Toomey and others have noted that doling out more checks might delay some Americans’ return to work. Toomey argues the stimulus should have more of an emphasis on supporting the vaccination rollout.

“Blasting out another $2 trillion in borrowed or printed money — when the ink on December’s $1 trillion aid bill is barely dry and much of the money is not yet spent — would be a colossal waste and economically harmful,” Toomey said in a statement.

Biden’s team surmises it may have to level with Republicans by reducing the total price tag of the relief package, which will likely start with trimming proposals including the $15 minimum wage and tax increases. However, analysts still foresee overwhelming support for the plan. The question that lingers is how much and when, Mills said.

“The market is back to an expectation that more fiscal stimulus is all but inevitable in the early days of the Biden administration, with the release of a $1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan,’” Mills said in a report earlier this month. “While we anticipate that additional fiscal support remains likely, the timing and scope are very much in flux.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.