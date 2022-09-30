ajc logo
X

Hurricane Ian: Flights canceled, coastal Georgia watches for more flooding

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Cleanup has begun in parts of coastal Georgia as Ian heads north.

Residents in historic downtown St. Mary’s started the day assessing flooding there, while most flights at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport have been canceled today, with nearly 90 cancellations including arrivals and departures, according to FlightAware.com.

Although airlines are canceling flights, the Savannah airport said it would remain open and is advising travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Morning News reported, nonprofits and government agencies have teamed up to provide emergency shelters, transportation and aid on a needed basis for people experiencing homelessness and those with unsafe housing conditions during Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 1 storm as it approached the waters off the coast of Tybee Island Thursday evening.

On Tybee Island, one of the lowest-lying places in the state, city manager Shawn Gillen said Friday morning that the island is not experiencing any major impacts from Ian so far. However, he added that they aren’t totally in the clear and are watching closely for impacts at high tide later today.

”We are concerned about flooding during the next high tide cycle at around noon today,” Gillen said. “We may see flooding at that time.”

Georgia Power’s outage map was showing only a small number of customers without power Friday morning, mostly around Savannah and the Golden Isles.

About the Authors

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
Follow Drew Kann on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings19h ago

Jimmy Carter: Man of the People
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

OPINION: Buckhead cityhood isn’t on the ballot, but Bill White isn’t done yet
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

The Jolt: A test for Kemp as Hurricane Ian nears Georgia coast
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Can Atlanta catch a climate funding windfall?
1h ago
BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
15h ago
Update: Warnock introduces EV tax credit bill to give grace period to Hyundai
21h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top