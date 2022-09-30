Hurricane Ian: Flights canceled, coastal Georgia watches for more flooding

Cleanup has begun in parts of coastal Georgia as Ian heads north.
Residents in historic downtown St. Mary’s started the day assessing flooding there, while most flights at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport have been canceled today, with nearly 90 cancellations including arrivals and departures, according to FlightAware.com.
Although airlines are canceling flights, the Savannah airport said it would remain open and is advising travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport.
Meanwhile, the Savannah Morning News reported, nonprofits and government agencies have teamed up to provide emergency shelters, transportation and aid on a needed basis for people experiencing homelessness and those with unsafe housing conditions during Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 1 storm as it approached the waters off the coast of Tybee Island Thursday evening.
On Tybee Island, one of the lowest-lying places in the state, city manager Shawn Gillen said Friday morning that the island is not experiencing any major impacts from Ian so far. However, he added that they aren’t totally in the clear and are watching closely for impacts at high tide later today.
”We are concerned about flooding during the next high tide cycle at around noon today,” Gillen said. “We may see flooding at that time.”
Georgia Power’s outage map was showing only a small number of customers without power Friday morning, mostly around Savannah and the Golden Isles.