HUD secretary talks tenant protections in metro Atlanta

The agency is pressuring banks and landlords to dial back what the Biden administration calls “junk fees,” including unreasonable charges for rental applications, bounced checks and late payments. The AJC’s “American Dream for Rent” investigation this year revealed private equity firms that own rental properties are gouging tenants with such fees.

“We’re not saying you can’t charge a fee, but charge a fee that is reasonable and actually covers your costs,” Fudge said. “Don’t make money off of people who need help.”

Fudge visited Gwinnett County with U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, as part of the “Investing in America” tour touting the Biden administration’s economic agenda. The tour will bring U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman to Norcross on Tuesday and Vice President Kamala Harris to northwest Georgia on Thursday.

Fudge toured the Good Samaritan Health Center, a former restaurant in Norcross that was repurposed with a HUD grant during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Good Samaritan Health Centers operate two locations in Norcross that provide health and dental services to low-income and uninsured patients. The faith-based organization is considering a third location in Gwinnett.

Fudge urged organization leaders to go after more grants from her department and other federal agencies.

“Congress, in conjunction with the administration, put an awful lot of resources into states and local communities and counties,” she said. “Right now, states and local governments are flush with money. Don’t let it pass you by, because I don’t know that this will ever happen again.”