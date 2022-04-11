ajc logo
Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett celebrates second clinic in Norcross

Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett recently partnered with the Gwinnett Chamber to officially celebrate their new medical and dental clinic at 1175 Commercial Ct. in Norcross. (Courtesy Good Sam Gwinnett)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In October 2020, the Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett (Good Sam Gwinnett) opened a medical and dental clinic at 1175 Commercial Ct. in Norcross, a second location for the charitable nonprofit. After waiting out the height of the pandemic, Good Sam Gwinnett recently partnered with the Gwinnett Chamber to officially celebrate the new clinic.

During a tour of the facility, Executive Director Dr. Greg Lang shared stories of the medical staff the organization has trained who come each year to volunteer while gaining experience in the field. Many return to work at the clinic.

Lang also pointed to the unusual tasks students face in Good Sam Gwinnett’s clinics. They have an opportunity to treat diseases they would typically only read about — like malaria and leprosy.

“They’re also challenged to approach patient care in a different way; they learn to prescribe treatments that patients without health insurance can afford, making sure they get the healing they need without breaking the bank,” Lang noted.

Good Sam Gwinnett provides dental, medical and pharmaceutical services to people who don’t have health insurance, charging 25% of what they would pay out of pocket at other clinics. At far less than actual cost, donors help cover the difference.

Information: www.goodsamgwinnett.org.

