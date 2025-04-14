News

Trump's push to remove 'improper ideology' from federal museums explained

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” Targeting the Smithsonian Institution, the order restricts funding for exhibits that promote what is calls “improper ideology.” So what does this mean for museums across the nation? The AJC’s Ernie Suggs asked the people who know best—historians, museum curators and scholars—to explore how the order could impact the retelling of American history. Credits: AJC | Getty | The White House

