Trump's push to remove 'improper ideology' from federal museums explained

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” Targeting the Smithsonian Institution, the order restricts funding for exhibits that promote what is calls “improper ideology.” So what does this mean for museums across the nation? The AJC’s Ernie Suggs asked the people who know best—historians, museum curators and scholars—to explore how the order could impact the retelling of American history. Credits: AJC | Getty | The White House

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Do or Sine Die: How last-minute laws will affect Georgia's future

Sine Die highlighted a key trend in Georgia Republicans emulating President Trump’s policies. Credits: AJC | YT/Georgia House of Representatives | X/@JonBurnsGA

Death by firing squad may seem outdated. Should it be used?

In Georgia, execution alternatives are under debate. Credits: AJC | Getty | AP | NPR | The Intercept | WYFF News 4 | CNN | Death Penalty Information Center

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The kazoo has a surprising backstory, tracing back to ancient African instruments. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ

