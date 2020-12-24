How to recycle your Christmas tree in metro Atlanta

The program has recycled more than 6 million trees since it began resulting in mulch used for playgrounds, city landscaping projects, local parks, and resident yards. Some trees have even been used to create fish habitats in lakes.

Drop-off locations include Home Depot stores in Fulton and Cobb Counties and fire stations across Gwinnett County. For a full list of locations by county, drop-off dates and additional information visit kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.

In some municipalities, including City of Atlanta and DeKalb County, the public works department will collect Christmas trees at curbside. Trees left at the curb should be seven feet or less. Taller trees should be cut down to length. Check with your public works department for details on requirements as some trees may require bulk service pickup.

Another option is a private tree removal service. Big John’s, a full-service Christmas tree retailer with multiple locations throughout the metro area will pickup and remove trees for a fee, starting at $50 for trees eight feet or less. The cut-off date for pick-up is Jan. 10. Call or Text 404-333-2834 for more information or visit bigjohnstrees.com.

Christmas tree recycling is best done by experts but depending on where you live, you have some DIY options. While you should never burn your tree in a fireplace or wood stove, the National Christmas Tree Association suggests putting trees in the backyard or garden to serve as a bird feeder or sanctuary for a year or so after which the branches should become brittle enough to break apart by hand.