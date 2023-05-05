How the new climate law can help you use less energy and save money

There is a yearly cap on tax credits of $3,200 — $1,200 for most building improvements (doors, windows, insulation, etc.) and a separate $2,000 for water heaters, heat pumps and biomass stoves and boilers. There is no lifetime cap, so improvements could be spread over a number of years to get maximum benefit. Make a plan.

Most but not all of these credits are intended for homeowners making improvements to their primary residence. Renters are technically eligible, but practically it would be difficult for them to take advantage because most of the improvements are not portable.

New equipment must meet efficiency requirements

Save those receipts!

Here is a list of products and services eligible for tax credits now:

Efficiency

Home Energy Audit: 30% of cost up to $150

A home energy audit is done by a certified professional auditor who performs an inspection of your home and submits a written cost-benefit analysis for each specific improvement.

Katie Southworth, a consultant with EMV Energy Solutions recommends doing an energy audit before embarking on any costly upgrades to see where consumers can get the biggest bang for their buck. For example, it may be more cost effective to stop energy loss by replacing doors, widows and insulation before investing in solar panels or a new air conditioner.

“Efficiency is almost always the least cost, first measure that comes out of those” energy audits, Southworth said.

Southface, a sustainability nonprofit, recommends the following resources for finding certified home energy auditors in Georgia: BPI (Building Performance Institute); RESNET; ENERGY STAR; Georgia Power HEIP (Home Energy Improvement Program).

Other eligible efficiency upgrades:

Exterior Doors: 30% of cost up to $500 (max $250 per door)

Windows, Skylights: 30% of cost up to $600

Insulation: 30% of cost up to $1,200

Heating, Cooling, Water

Home energy bills are some of the highest they’ve been in more than a decade, according to The National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association, which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Just as installing energy-efficient doors, windows and insulation can help reduce bills, so too can replacing aging or less efficient home heating and cooling systems.

Electricity

As large utilities struggle to meet the demand for renewable energy, many consumers are exploring ways to install their own power generation and storage. The climate bill includes tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage, which could help motivate homeowners whose utility provider, like Georgia Power, has opted not to expand solar incentive programs like net metering.

