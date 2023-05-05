X

How the new climate law can help you use less energy and save money

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

By Meris Lutz - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Tax credits for solar panels and energy-efficient windows, insulation and HVAC systems among incentives in Inflation Reduction Act

Georgia consumers looking to make home improvements to save on energy bills have a menu of new and expanded tax credits to choose from this year.

The credits were included in the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s landmark climate and health care law, that passed last year, and most will remain in effect through 2032.

Electricity production is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Transitioning away from fossil fuels and increasing the energy efficiency of buildings can reduce emissions while saving homeowners money.

The credits are available to anyone making enough to owe federal taxes, while rebates targeted to lower-income Americans for many of the same products and services are scheduled to roll out later this year, state by state. Some households may qualify for both.

But there are some key things to keep in mind:

  • There is a yearly cap on tax credits of $3,200 — $1,200 for most building improvements (doors, windows, insulation, etc.) and a separate $2,000 for water heaters, heat pumps and biomass stoves and boilers. There is no lifetime cap, so improvements could be spread over a number of years to get maximum benefit. Make a plan.
  • Most but not all of these credits are intended for homeowners making improvements to their primary residence. Renters are technically eligible, but practically it would be difficult for them to take advantage because most of the improvements are not portable.
  • New equipment must meet efficiency requirements
  • Save those receipts!

Here is a list of products and services eligible for tax credits now:

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Efficiency

A home energy audit is done by a certified professional auditor who performs an inspection of your home and submits a written cost-benefit analysis for each specific improvement.

Katie Southworth, a consultant with EMV Energy Solutions recommends doing an energy audit before embarking on any costly upgrades to see where consumers can get the biggest bang for their buck. For example, it may be more cost effective to stop energy loss by replacing doors, widows and insulation before investing in solar panels or a new air conditioner.

“Efficiency is almost always the least cost, first measure that comes out of those” energy audits, Southworth said.

Southface, a sustainability nonprofit, recommends the following resources for finding certified home energy auditors in Georgia: BPI (Building Performance Institute); RESNET; ENERGY STAR; Georgia Power HEIP (Home Energy Improvement Program).

Other eligible efficiency upgrades:

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Heating, Cooling, Water

Home energy bills are some of the highest they’ve been in more than a decade, according to The National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association, which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Just as installing energy-efficient doors, windows and insulation can help reduce bills, so too can replacing aging or less efficient home heating and cooling systems.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Electricity

As large utilities struggle to meet the demand for renewable energy, many consumers are exploring ways to install their own power generation and storage. The climate bill includes tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage, which could help motivate homeowners whose utility provider, like Georgia Power, has opted not to expand solar incentive programs like net metering.

*Sources: Department of Energy, Internal Revenue Service, Energy Star

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/

About the Authors

Follow Drew Kann on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge3h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Flu killing dogs in Fulton shelter; officials plea for adoptions
2h ago
Court clerk dispute flares up in routine item
2h ago
Thompson family, lawyers call for investigation of Fulton jail oversight
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
19h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top