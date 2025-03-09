error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Atlanta's data center market is experiencing unprecedented growth, quickly emerging as a leading hub for server farms in the U.S. Driven by soaring demand for data storage and processing power—largely fueled by the rise of AI technologies—the city is becoming a magnet for major tech giants. Yet, this rapid expansion comes with significant challenges. These sprawling facilities, essential for powering everything from cloud services to AI applications, consume vast amounts of energy and water. As the demand for data centers continues to climb, so too do concerns about their impact on vital resources. Credits: Getty Images | Jasper Chatbox | Tesla | Pexels | Microsoft | Google | ChatGPT | Dice | Georgia Power | WSJ | The Times | Politico | Reuters | Edged | Switch | Goldman Sachs | University of Tulsa | Washington Post | CBRE

AJC |59 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

How Georgia became ground zero for Trump's first month in office

President Trump's agenda is reshaping the U.S. government. Credits: Getty / AP / Georgia Ports / Coca Cola / U.S. State Dept./ WSB / 11 Alive / ABC News / WRDW

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

More From News

What Disney got wrong about Br'er Rabbit's story

Br'er Rabbit's story runs deep. Credits: Najja Parker / AJC | ABC News | AP | Archive.org | Disney | Commons.Wikimedia.org | FOX / NFL | Getty | Newspapers.com

Intuitive machines’ IM-2 Mission launch

Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission launched on Feb 27, testing water-hunting tech and resource prospecting, advancing efforts for sustainable space infrastructure

Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

AJC's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

