How Atlanta police aim to curb crime, accidental shootings by buying back guns

Before the event began at 10 a.m., several cars lined up inside the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center and eventually wrapped around the block. Guns were placed in the back seat or trunk of each vehicle prior to an officer taking them.

Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

Though the people turning in guns will not be investigated and remain anonymous to police, Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum said all guns will be checked on the national database. This year alone, the department has seized about 1,900 guns from felons and individuals who should not have possessed them, Schierbaum said.

“But these citizens today are removing guns from environments that we have no access to, and that will be contributing to the safety of our city,” Schierbaum added.

Many of the firearms Schierbaum said he expects to see are those that people no longer want, but they nevertheless help reduce gun violence in the city.

Green is one of those people — she knew she had to get rid of her mother’s guns when she stumbled upon them. Arriving an hour before the event even started hoping to beat the long line, Green was asked to come back later and was surprised at how many people decided to join in on the effort.

“I came earlier and I was the first one here at 9 o’clock because I was trying to avoid a long line. But when I came back, here it is. It’s longer than I expected,” Green said.

Seeing such a long line at the Saturday event, which continues until 2 p.m., was encouraging for Dickens and Schierbaum. They said it shows collaboration between residents and law enforcement to ensure a safer city.

“We have to have citizens that are prepared to participate in our safety,” Dickens said “That means making sure their guns are safely stored, but also getting rid of access to guns so you don’t have that potential accident waiting to happen.”