Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event

Gun buyback events have taken place in recent years throughout the country. According to the California-based nonprofit Gun by Gun, the buybacks are an effective step toward preventing gun violence, which kills 85 Americans each day.

“Gun buybacks create an opportunity and an impetus for individuals to form coalitions, start dialogue, and take action towards addressing gun violence in their community,” the organization states on its website. “At scale, this can contribute to cultural changes that are difficult to accomplish through policy.”

Buyback events have proven controversial, even prompting the New York attorney general to change rules after a participant used a 3D printer to make gun parts in bulk, according to the Associated Press.

The seller then turned in his handmade guns for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym to the AG’s office, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program.

James’ office said it responded to the exploited loophole by giving buyback personnel more discretion to determine the value of weapons being sold. All 3D-printed guns accepted by the program must be capable of being fired more than once, according to the new rules in place.