House approves bill that would limit municipal mandates on energy

In a late afternoon press conference, city and county officials from Savannah and Athens, along with several state representatives who voted against the bill, shared their concerns about the bill’s impact on local government control.

“It is a shame they have positioned this in such a way that they say they are sticking up for the little guy,” said Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo. “I don’t see them stepping up to the plate and coming down to Tybee and Savannah to help us lift our houses to avoid daytime flooding.”

Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, said she was disappointed in her colleagues, and she would support efforts to stop the bill in the Senate. A similar bill, Senate Bill 102, is currently in the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries and Utilities. Schofield has introduced House Resolution 70, which would support a state goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, the creation of green jobs, and an equitable clean energy transition. “We have an untapped power that we are going to figure out how to mobilize and energize to send a clear message that Georgia needs to do better and do better now,” Schofield said.