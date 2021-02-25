‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan pleads guilty after alleged strangulation

Zachery Ty Bryan, who once starred in the 1990s show “Home Improvement,” has plead guilty to two domestic violence charges and will be sentenced to probation, according to several reports.
The 39-year-old entered a guilty plea to “menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence,” the Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon, told People in a statement. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.
The actor was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing, according to a statement.
In October, Bryan was arrested and accused of allegedly strangling a woman. He initially faced charges of strangulation, harassment, coercion and interfering with making a report. Online court records show that these other charges against Bryan were dismissed.
“While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice,” the D.A. told the entertainment publication.
Credit: AP
According to a police report, Bryan’s 27-year-old victim told police she had a dispute with the actor before he alleged “impeded her breathing” and took the victim’s phone when she attempted to call 911, police wrote in a report.
Bryan, who last appeared on television in 2009′s “Thor: Hammer of the Gods,” reportedly lives in Newport Beach, California with his wife Carly, whom he married in 2007, their three daughters Gemma, Taylor, and Jordana and their son Pierce, according to IMDB.