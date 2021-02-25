‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan pleads guilty after alleged strangulation

The 39-year-old entered a guilty plea to “menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence,” the Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon, told People in a statement. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.

The actor was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing, according to a statement.