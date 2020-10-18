‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement,” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.
The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute.
They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.
Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing and took her phone when she tried to call 911, police said.
The victim declined medical assistance.
Credit: AP
Bryan was booked into the Lane County Jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.
A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.