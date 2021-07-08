Driver struck DeKalb firetruck that was assisting with different hit-and-run

DeKalb County police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who left three people injured and a firetruck damaged Wednesday night.
About 10:25 p.m., paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Stone Mountain Freeway near Brockett and Cooledge roads, DeKalb police said. An SUV hit the median, and three people stopped to help. An unknown vehicle then clipped the disabled SUV, pushing it into the three good Samaritans, leaving two with moderate injuries and one in critical condition.
DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley said firefighters from station 23, which is in Clarkston, blocked the road to help with the incident. That’s when a second hit-and-run took place.
“Firefighters were blocking the scene of an accident that had already happened,” Bentley said. “We weren’t responding. We were already there blocking the scene and someone hit the firetruck.”
No firefighters were injured. No information is available on either of the hit-and-run vehicles or their drivers. DeKalb police is the lead agency investigating both incidents.
Anyone with details on these incidents is asked to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7610 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.