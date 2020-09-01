Hinesville man sentenced to 12 years for talking child into sex

He was arrested in July 2019 after FBI and sheriff’s investigators in two counties found he communicated with the 12-year-old, picked up the child and then drove back to his home to have sex.

Authorities said Desmuke faced similar allegations in 2010 in Waco, Texas, where charges are pending.

“We must diligently pursue any adult who would take advantage of a young child for sex,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta. “No sentence could ever erase the trauma that scars a child for life. We can only take solace in the fact that Desmuke won’t be able to harm another child for a long time.”