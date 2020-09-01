Hinesville man sentenced to 12 years for talking child into sex

A Hinesville man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to coercing a 12-year-old child to have sex, according to a statement by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Casey Austin Desmuke, 31, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to serve 151 months with no chance of parole and to pay $50,000 in restitution.
After his release in 2032, Desmuke must register as a sex offender and then spend the next 10 years under supervised probation.
“It is the depth of depravity than for an adult to coerce a pre-teen child for his sexual gratification,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Our community’s most vulnerable citizens will be protected from this predator for at least the next dozen years while he’s locked away from society.”
Desmuke pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Justice Department.
He was arrested in July 2019 after FBI and sheriff’s investigators in two counties found he communicated with the 12-year-old, picked up the child and then drove back to his home to have sex.
Authorities said Desmuke faced similar allegations in 2010 in Waco, Texas, where charges are pending.
“We must diligently pursue any adult who would take advantage of a young child for sex,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta. “No sentence could ever erase the trauma that scars a child for life. We can only take solace in the fact that Desmuke won’t be able to harm another child for a long time.”