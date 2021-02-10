Here’s why Eriq La Salle will not reprise his role in ‘Coming 2 America’

During a 2019 press junket for “Chicago P.D.,” La Salle, who starred in NBC hit show “ER,” explained he would not participate in the sequel, that was, at the time, being filmed in metro Atlanta. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner said his schedule was tight with projects like producing and directing “Chicago P.D.”

“No,” he said he told a group journalists when asked about reprising the role. “I’ve already given you an answer. No.”

He went on to say he was “a little busy” with the show. For fans, there won’t be a gap in the storyline, because La Salle’s character exits in the last scenes of the 1988 movie. The plot of “Coming 2 America” finds King Akeem and his trusted confidant Semmi returning to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler, in Queens.

New characters, played by Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones, will round out the cast of the new film, which Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights to the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel is directed by Craig Brewer with a screenplay written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield,