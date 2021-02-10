Here’s why Eriq La Salle will not reprise his role in ‘Coming 2 America’

Longtime fans of the 1980s hit “Coming to America” have been looking forward to seeing some of the familiar faces from the film in the upcoming sequel “Coming 2 America,” but one popular character will not return in the March release.
Some of the main cast, including Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell aka Queen Lisa, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, and, of course, Eddie Murphy as King Akeem and Arsenio Hall as Semmi, are featured in the new Amazon Studios production. However, Eriq La Salle, who played Darryl Jenks the arch nemesis of then-Prince Akeem, will not appear in the sequel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 5.
In the 1988 film, La Salle’s Darryl is the suave boyfriend of New York City native Lisa McDowell. The arrogant heir to a Black hair company is dismissive of Lisa’s friend Akeem, who appears to be a poor fast-food worker instead of an African prince. By the end of “Coming to America,” Jenks is dumped by Lisa, who is whisked away by Akeem and onto her new royal life.
Credit: Sven Arnstein
During a 2019 press junket for “Chicago P.D.,” La Salle, who starred in NBC hit show “ER,” explained he would not participate in the sequel, that was, at the time, being filmed in metro Atlanta. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner said his schedule was tight with projects like producing and directing “Chicago P.D.”
“No,” he said he told a group journalists when asked about reprising the role. “I’ve already given you an answer. No.”
He went on to say he was “a little busy” with the show. For fans, there won’t be a gap in the storyline, because La Salle’s character exits in the last scenes of the 1988 movie. The plot of “Coming 2 America” finds King Akeem and his trusted confidant Semmi returning to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler, in Queens.
New characters, played by Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones, will round out the cast of the new film, which Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights to the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The sequel is directed by Craig Brewer with a screenplay written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield,