See first photos of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall filming ‘Coming 2 America’ in Georgia

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in "Coming 2 America," out March 5 on Amazon Prime. (AMAZON STUDIOS)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Georgia News | 54 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prince Akeem will be back on screens early next year. Recently, the studio behind the sequel to “Coming to America” has released a sneak peek into the filming of the classic comedy.

“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, Amazon Studios announced in November. The film was originally set to be released in movie theaters this month.

The film studios recently released photos from the filming, which primarily took place in metro Atlanta last year. Some of the top images were of Murphy (King Akeem) and his longtime friend Arsenio Hall, who plays Semmi.

Arsenio Hall, left, and Eddie Murphy return to their roles as Semmi and King Akeem in the sequel to "Coming to America."
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Murphy co-wrote and starred in the original romantic comedy as Prince Akeem, a member of an African royal family searching for love in Queens, New York. The original cast includes Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell or Queen Lisa, as well as newcomers such as Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones.

Murphy will star opposite Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell in the sequel to "Coming to America."
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

In the sequel, King Akeem and his trusted confidant Semmi have to return to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son in Queens. Others who were in the original film and will make a return are James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice).

James Earl Jones is scheduled to return as King Jaffe Joffer.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights to the film.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Fans will be able to see Murphy, disguised in wigs and extensive makeup, as some of the characters from the first run of the 1980s hit, including barbershop owner Clarence.

Murphy will reprise his roles, which require wigs and extensive makeup, including Clarence the barbershop owner.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

