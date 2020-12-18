See first photos of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall filming ‘Coming 2 America’ in Georgia

Prince Akeem will be back on screens early next year. Recently, the studio behind the sequel to “Coming to America” has released a sneak peek into the filming of the classic comedy.
“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, Amazon Studios announced in November. The film was originally set to be released in movie theaters this month.
The film studios recently released photos from the filming, which primarily took place in metro Atlanta last year. Some of the top images were of Murphy (King Akeem) and his longtime friend Arsenio Hall, who plays Semmi.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Murphy co-wrote and starred in the original romantic comedy as Prince Akeem, a member of an African royal family searching for love in Queens, New York. The original cast includes Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell or Queen Lisa, as well as newcomers such as Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
In the sequel, King Akeem and his trusted confidant Semmi have to return to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son in Queens. Others who were in the original film and will make a return are James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice).
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights to the film.
“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”
Fans will be able to see Murphy, disguised in wigs and extensive makeup, as some of the characters from the first run of the 1980s hit, including barbershop owner Clarence.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios