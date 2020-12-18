See first photos of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall filming ‘Coming 2 America’ in Georgia

Murphy will star opposite Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell in the sequel to "Coming to America." Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

In the sequel, King Akeem and his trusted confidant Semmi have to return to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son in Queens. Others who were in the original film and will make a return are James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice).

James Earl Jones is scheduled to return as King Jaffe Joffer. Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights to the film.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Fans will be able to see Murphy, disguised in wigs and extensive makeup, as some of the characters from the first run of the 1980s hit, including barbershop owner Clarence.