These stores will soon have Chick-fil-A sauces on the shelves

Whether it’s Polynesian or the restaurant’s signature sauce that whets your whistle, Chick-fil-A will now give customers an option to enjoy its popular condiment from home.
The metro-Atlanta restaurant chain announced Thursday that it will offer its signature sauces at retailers in select locations next month. Customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces at Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi by mid-November. The nationwide rollout for the products is planned for early 2021, according to a company news release. The sauces were initially available only in select stores in Florida.
The sauces will start around $3.49 a bottle, and 100% proceeds from those sales will contribute to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. Since 1970, that effort has helped nearly 60,000 Chick-fil-A employees pay for their education.
“We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience," Yankosky said. L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.
Customers can check with their local grocers to see if their offering the sauces. In the meantime, bottled sauces, in 8-ounce increments, are available for purchase at participating restaurants. As the holiday season hits, the restaurant chain is also doling out bottled sauce gift sets for a limited time.