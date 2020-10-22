X

These stores will soon have Chick-fil-A sauces on the shelves

5 things to know about... Chick-fil-A 1. Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946 by native Georgian S. Truett Cathy. After his death in 2014, his son Dan took over as Chick-fil-A Chairman, President and CEO. Chick-fil-A holds true to its metro Atlanta roots, maintaining its headquarters in suburban College Park, Ga. 2. The original restaurant, originally named The Dwarf Grill and later renamed The Dwarf House, is still in its 1946 location in Hapeville, Ga., and still operates 24 hours a day (except Sunday). The

News | 6 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Two of the restaurant’s sauces will be available in select states, including Georgia, next month

Whether it’s Polynesian or the restaurant’s signature sauce that whets your whistle, Chick-fil-A will now give customers an option to enjoy its popular condiment from home.

The metro-Atlanta restaurant chain announced Thursday that it will offer its signature sauces at retailers in select locations next month. Customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces at Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi by mid-November. The nationwide rollout for the products is planned for early 2021, according to a company news release. The sauces were initially available only in select stores in Florida.

ExploreChick-fil-A will introduce 3 new menu items this fall

The sauces will start around $3.49 a bottle, and 100% proceeds from those sales will contribute to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. Since 1970, that effort has helped nearly 60,000 Chick-fil-A employees pay for their education.

“We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience," Yankosky said. L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

Customers can check with their local grocers to see if their offering the sauces. In the meantime, bottled sauces, in 8-ounce increments, are available for purchase at participating restaurants. As the holiday season hits, the restaurant chain is also doling out bottled sauce gift sets for a limited time.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.