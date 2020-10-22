These stores will soon have Chick-fil-A sauces on the shelves

The metro-Atlanta restaurant chain announced Thursday that it will offer its signature sauces at retailers in select locations next month. Customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces at Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi by mid-November. The nationwide rollout for the products is planned for early 2021, according to a company news release. The sauces were initially available only in select stores in Florida.

The sauces will start around $3.49 a bottle, and 100% proceeds from those sales will contribute to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. Since 1970, that effort has helped nearly 60,000 Chick-fil-A employees pay for their education.