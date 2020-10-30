Here’s when the beloved McRib will return to McDonald’s

Inviting the popular menu item back denotes the restaurant chain’s return to many of its locations reopening after having to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. McDonald’s has faced the challenging economic uncertainty that dozens of other food industry giants endured during the last seven months.

Despite that, the popular restaurant chain has introduced a number of new options, including ones involving celebrities. Last month, a partnership with rapper Travis Scott brought about the Travis Scott Meal, marketed as the musician’s “favorite meal,” which sold out quickly. Now the restaurant has a new meal option advertised as the J Balvin Meal, which includes a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal, done in partnership with the reggaeton artist, will begin being offered Sunday.

The McRib will make its triumphant return to McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 2.