Here’s when the beloved McRib will return to McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced it is bringing back the McRib, its barbecue-slathered sandwich with the cult following, for yet another run beginning Dec. 2. The fast-food giant said the sandwich would be available nationally for the first time since 2012 but only at participating restaurants for a limited time. (McDonald's via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

News | 26 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

McDonald’s is just full of surprises this year, and the latest will be an unexpected yet arguably welcomed return to a saucy, savory menu item of yesteryear.

The McRib will soon return to the delight of many who have anticipated taking a bite out of one of the fast-food giant’s classic sandwiches, which has not been on the menu nationwide since 2012, according to a news release. The McRib is composed of seasoned boneless pork, doused in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and pickles.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said in a statement. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib."

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982, and today it’s one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the globe. Fun fact: Customers in Germany are able to enjoy the sandwich year-round.

Inviting the popular menu item back denotes the restaurant chain’s return to many of its locations reopening after having to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. McDonald’s has faced the challenging economic uncertainty that dozens of other food industry giants endured during the last seven months.

Despite that, the popular restaurant chain has introduced a number of new options, including ones involving celebrities. Last month, a partnership with rapper Travis Scott brought about the Travis Scott Meal, marketed as the musician’s “favorite meal,” which sold out quickly. Now the restaurant has a new meal option advertised as the J Balvin Meal, which includes a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal, done in partnership with the reggaeton artist, will begin being offered Sunday.

The McRib will make its triumphant return to McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 2.

