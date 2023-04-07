X

Here’s how you can walk to support Black maternal health

Credit: Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Credit: Black Mamas Matter Alliance

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance will host a fundraising walk on April 15 to raise awareness and support to improve Black maternal health.

The second annual Black Maternal Health Walk, which is held in partnership with SisterSong and the Atlanta Doula Collective, will include wellness activities, maternal and reproductive health education sessions and music.

Black Maternal Health Week is observed annually, April 11-17.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thousands more women have problems from labor and delivery with serious short- or long-term health consequences, according to the CDC.

Pre-registration is required for people age 2 and older. On-site registration is not available.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. at Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Rd. N.W., Atlanta, entrance #2.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

