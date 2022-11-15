ajc logo
Here is a map showing abortion laws across U.S. states

News
By Mike Esterl
1 hour ago
Many of Georgia’s neighbors have stiff restrictions in place.

Abortion laws have been in flux across the U.S. since June, when the Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion and kicked the matter back to the states.

A Fulton County judge ruled Tuesday that Georgia can no longer enforce its strict abortion law that went into effect in July. The ruling allows the procedure to be performed after a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity. The state says it will appeal the ruling.

Abortion access has been sharply curtailed in many neighboring states since the summer.

Here is a link to an interactive map by the Guttmacher Institute, a research nonprofit that supports abortion rights. The map includes state-by-state summaries of abortion regulations, which continue to shift.

