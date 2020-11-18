WATCH LIVE: Hatch for spacewalk closed for check

— Navy Cmdr. Victor Glover, 44, is the pilot and lone space rookie. He’s from the Los Angeles area and is the first African-American astronaut to move into the space station for a long stay. He wrestled and played football at California Polytechnic State University. When picked as a NASA astronaut in 2013, he was working as a legislative fellow for Sen. John McCain. He and wife Dionna have four daughters.

— Shannon Walker, 55, a Houston-born-and-raised physicist, also has lived before on the space station. Her husband, retired astronaut Andrew Thomas, helped build the outpost. She worked as a flight controller at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and then behind the scenes in the space station program, before becoming an astronaut in 2004. Her graduate studies at Rice University focused on the atmosphere of Venus.

— The Japanese Space Agency’s Soichi Noguchi, 55, another former station resident, is only the third person to launch on three types of spacecraft. (He follows the late Wally Schirra and John Young) He’s already flown on a U.S. space shuttle — the first mission after the 2003 Columbia accident — and a Russian Soyuz. A three-time graduate of the University of Tokyo, the engineer and longtime Scout became an astronaut in 1996. Two grown daughters live in Tokyo; his youngest joined him and his wife Miwa in Houston.

Explore SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Russian astronauts are also aboard the space station. Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk that is scheduled to begin about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kate Rubins also is part of the ISS crew.