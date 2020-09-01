Henry County man shot in jaw during road-rage incident on same day he lost his job

The attack happened about 1:45 p.m. when Doby said a driver who had been tailgating the couple pulled alongside them and fired a shot through their car window.

“I saw him in my passenger-side mirror behind us,” Doby said. “He pulled up beside us and I said, ’He has a gun, he’s going to shoot,’ and I hit the floorboard.”

The two were on their way to hike at Stone Mountain, driving on I-675 toward the merge with I-285.

Though her husband will recover, he will need significant reconstructive surgery, Doby said. The challenge of that medical procedure is compounded by the fact that Shane Doby lost his job and insurance Monday, the same day he was shot.

Hannah Doby has set up a GoFundMe page and is requesting donations to help the couple with Shane Doby’s surgery. (WARNING: GoFundMe link includes graphic photos.)

