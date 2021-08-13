Henry County jury takes 30 minutes to convict man of wife’s 2014 murder

Felton, 51, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, the Henry District Attorney’s Office said. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On March 15, 2014, Felton beat his wife to death in the couple’s Henry home before fleeing to Chicago. Family members called police after Sheray Felton didn’t return phone calls and failed to pick them up at the airport, investigators said.