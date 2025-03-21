News

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Marijuana is not legal in Georgia. But, the 2018 Farm Bill opened the door for businesses in the state to start selling hemp-derived products like gummies and THC-infused beverages. With no federal regulations on how these products are made or marketed, state lawmakers have since introduced legislation restricting what hemp products can be sold. AJC’s Fraser Jones breaks down these recent regulations and speaks with local business owners about how they’ve been impacted. Credits: AJC | Georgia Department of Agriculture | DoorDash | Getty Images | Fraser Jones | The Journal of the American Medical Association | ASC Laboratory

