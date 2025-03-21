error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Marijuana is not legal in Georgia. But, the 2018 Farm Bill opened the door for businesses in the state to start selling hemp-derived products like gummies and THC-infused beverages. With no federal regulations on how these products are made or marketed, state lawmakers have since introduced legislation restricting what hemp products can be sold. AJC’s Fraser Jones breaks down these recent regulations and speaks with local business owners about how they’ve been impacted. Credits: AJC | Georgia Department of Agriculture | DoorDash | Getty Images | Fraser Jones | The Journal of the American Medical Association | ASC Laboratory

2:21
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia THC drink ban bill threatens burgeoning alcohol alternative
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Company behind Edible Arrangements expands into edibles. Yes, the THC kind

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:36

Why Jai'Len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'Len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. Credits: @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

Placeholder Image
0:40

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. Credit: NASA

Placeholder Image
1:56

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles

Placeholder Image
2:13

Why 400,000 cases of peanut butter got stuck in a political tug-of-war

Credit & Sources: AJC | AP | Internal Rescue Committee | The Times and The Sunday Times | Getty | Mana Nutrition | BBC

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:18

HS coach shoves student against wall in Hall County

HS coach shoves student against wall in Hall County

Placeholder Image
1:36

Why Jai'Len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'Len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. Credits: @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

Placeholder Image
0:40

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. Credit: NASA

Placeholder Image
1:56

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles