Metro Atlanta the scene for a ‘counterculture’ convention for vapes and more

Brenda Verghese, vice president of the Cosmos and Stratos brands of mood-altering products, stands at her booth at the Alternative Products Expo in Atlanta on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Vendors have to navigate a "wild west" of widely varying rules and enforcement from place to place. (Photo by Ariel Hart / ahart@ajc.com)

By
31 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta this week is the site of the Alternative Products Expo, a convention that’s open to the public for “alt” products such as CBD and mushroom derivatives in candies and vapes. More than 100 vendors are scheduled to market their products and sell to local shops and the public at the show, which runs through Saturday at the Cobb Galleria.

Only those 21 and over are allowed to buy tickets to the Expo.

After finishing this year’s show on Saturday, its next stop is South America’s west coast next year, then Miami in the spring, then back to the Expo’s main stop, held in Medellin, Colombia each year.

Why visit Atlanta? The city’s “unique fusion of legacy buyers and new-age smoke shop enthusiasts,” the convention materials explained.

ExploreGeorgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements

In short: a booming market, with retail locations sprouting up all over the city, but also all over the region with Atlanta an accessible crossroads for businesses.

Ever since a 2018 agriculture law that legalized hemp at the federal level, shops have multiplied to sell CBD products, and other products as well.

Regulations to govern the products and ensure they are safe have not caught up with their popularity, critics say. Most recently, there has been an FDA investigation into sicknesses associated with the Diamond Shruumz mushroom-spiked candies.

ExploreHealth, legal experts say Diamond Shruumz candies part of a ‘wild west’

The Expo itself contains an all-caps warning on its website: “It is the sole responsibility of the consumer to understand the possible effects of anything they ingest at the show!”

This year, Georgia passed rules for using hemp, under Senate Bill 494.

The Alt Pro Expo, as it calls itself for short, opened the morning after Hurricane Milton upended travel both on I-75 and flights. So although opening day would normally see a line of attendees stretching out the door, organizers said, attendance took a hit Thursday.

All the same, the vendors inside displayed a profusion of colors and cartoon-like designs; uniforms for vendors ranged from businesslike dress-for-success to face appliqué gems and floor-length glittering silver capes.

Alt Pro Expo in metro Atlanta

What: The Alternative Products Expo bills itself as “The hottest expo for smoke shop professionals” and a “counterculture and vape trade show.”

Where: Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday Oct. 10-12

Who: Businesses and general public must be 21 years of age and over

Price: $20 admission for three-day general admission pass

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

