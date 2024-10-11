Metro Atlanta the scene for a ‘counterculture’ convention for vapes and more

Why visit Atlanta? The city’s “unique fusion of legacy buyers and new-age smoke shop enthusiasts,” the convention materials explained.

In short: a booming market, with retail locations sprouting up all over the city, but also all over the region with Atlanta an accessible crossroads for businesses.

Ever since a 2018 agriculture law that legalized hemp at the federal level, shops have multiplied to sell CBD products, and other products as well.

Regulations to govern the products and ensure they are safe have not caught up with their popularity, critics say. Most recently, there has been an FDA investigation into sicknesses associated with the Diamond Shruumz mushroom-spiked candies.

The Expo itself contains an all-caps warning on its website: “It is the sole responsibility of the consumer to understand the possible effects of anything they ingest at the show!”

This year, Georgia passed rules for using hemp, under Senate Bill 494.

The Alt Pro Expo, as it calls itself for short, opened the morning after Hurricane Milton upended travel both on I-75 and flights. So although opening day would normally see a line of attendees stretching out the door, organizers said, attendance took a hit Thursday.

All the same, the vendors inside displayed a profusion of colors and cartoon-like designs; uniforms for vendors ranged from businesslike dress-for-success to face appliqué gems and floor-length glittering silver capes.

Alt Pro Expo in metro Atlanta

What: The Alternative Products Expo bills itself as “The hottest expo for smoke shop professionals” and a “counterculture and vape trade show.”

Where: Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday Oct. 10-12

Who: Businesses and general public must be 21 years of age and over

Price: $20 admission for three-day general admission pass