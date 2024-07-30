Three Georgians sickened by Diamond Shruumz put on breathing machines

The number of confirmed cases have climbed as public health investigators make their way through case files to see which reports of consumers’ sicknesses, hospitalizations and deaths can be confirmed from the records as related to or caused by the person taking Diamond Shruumz. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Nancy Nydam, said it has been at least three weeks since the state learned of any new Diamond Shruumz sickness report in Georgia.

Researchers at UVA Health, at the University of Virginia, found that some Diamond Shruumz samples studied there contained a psychedelic substance that they weren’t supposed to. UVA Health studied the treats after the hospital system treated patients who ate them, including a three-year-old child.

Nationally, the Food and Drug Administration last week increased the number of cases under investigation to 74, including 38 hospitalizations and two deaths. The numbers have increased since then according to local officials, but the FDA on Monday would not confirm an updated number.

The FDA would not say Monday where that second death occurred, and Georgia officials would not confirm whether any suspected deaths were among the cases that are still under investigation in the state.

The Diamond Shruumz website said it limited purchasers of the candies to those 21 and above.

Diamond Shruumz are no longer legal to sell in any form, after the FDA linked the products to sickness in people who took them and issued a recall. According to the FDA, on July 16 recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products were still available for sale at some smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

Nydam, of Georgia DPH, said the state has worked with the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and the Georgia Vape Alliance to share the information about the recall and state epidemiologists have individually called stores and distributors that were registered sellers. One was not yet aware of the recall.

“Based on what we have heard, most stores have removed the products from shelves,” Nydam said.

In addition, the products were sold to people online in boxes, so people may still have them at home.

The Diamond Shruumz brand was sold by the company Prophet Premium Blends.

Diamond Shruumz said on its website that its products were made legally, but that some wound up containing “higher ... than normal” amounts of muscimol, a psychoactive substance that comes from some mushrooms.

But the UVA Health researchers also found psilocin, a U.S. DEA Schedule I controlled substance, in the candies. It was not listed as an ingredient.

Diamond Shruumz recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled all Diamond Shruumz products, and the brand’s maker, Prophet Premium Blends, said production has ceased.