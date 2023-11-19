Jimmy Carter’s health: the latest

In 2019, he was hospitalized at Emory to relieve pressure on his brain following a series of falls. He also broke a hip that year, which sometimes leads to more serious deterioration in health for older people generally.

In August of 2015, he revealed he had melanoma, a skin cancer, that had spread to his liver and brain. At the time of the announcement, he said he felt “surprisingly at ease.”

Both the Carters have been on home hospice care; Rosalynn Carter’s death came just two days after the notice that she had entered hospice.

In hospice, the focus shifts from trying to cure an illness to providing comfort care for the patient and support for the family.

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months. The Center announced the development on February 18.

Although the median hospice stay is 18 days, people can and do live for long periods of time after entering hospice care. The only health requirement is that at the time they enter hospice, caregivers do not expect the person to live beyond a certain time period, perhaps six months. If the person does live beyond that time period, the person can be re-evaluated and hospice status can be renewed.