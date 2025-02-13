“As you know, inflation has hit almost every industry, including the floral industry. So, compared to the costs of last year, the cost of flowers have increased,” Mary Papandreou, owner of Buckhead Florist Inc. told the AJC. Papandreou went on to say that costs have increased considerably in the past five years since 2020.

Papandreou’s business flies its flowers to Miami before they are delivered by truck into Atlanta. Miami International Airport processed over $1.6 billion in flower business alone last year, according to The Associated Press, totaling nearly 400,000 tons of flowers. Most of these flowers come from Colombia and Ecuador.

According to Papandreou, prices for this process are “through the roof.” However, she doubts these excess costs will extend to customers.

“There has been a minimal increase in our pricing,” Papandreou said. “Outright, the inflation boom has drastically affected the profit margin in the floral industry as well, as for many other industries.” Buckhead Florist Inc.‘s “Designer’s Discretion” standard bouquet, complete with hand-delivery, is priced online at $175.

Bill Jensen, owner of Halls Atlanta Wholesale Florist Inc., has not seen much of a difference in the costs for his business over the past years. Since 2020, however, Halls’ costs have “gone up significantly,” he told the AJC.

According to Jensen, customers of businesses he distributes to may expect an increase in price “up 10-20% from last year.”

One employee of Mayesh Wholesale Flowers’ Atlanta location said costs have been up in general for the business. However, because the business sells directly to flower shops, the employee said the shop’s own preparedness is most important to how it will affect customers.

“Customers are aware (of prices) and they prebook so they’re ready,” the Mayesh employee told the AJC.

While purchasing flowers for your loved ones may not be harder in Atlanta this year than in 2024, much more goes into a perfect Valentine celebration than flowers.

The prices for chocolates and similar treats are expected to increase , CNN reported from the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, after the price of cocoa more than doubled over the last year. Cocoa production was hampered by years of bad weather in a key growing region in West Africa, according to CNN.

Even something as simple as cards may cost more this year. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics found that stationery, stationery supplies and gift wrap prices are up about 16.4% since 2024.

For those looking forward to a nice dinner this Valentine’s Day, Concentrics Restaurants partner Todd Rushing says there is little to worry about this year.

“Compared to last Valentine’s Day, our costs have remained steady,” Rushing, whose restaurant group owns local favorites Two Urban Licks and Bully Boy, told the AJC. “We have done our best to adjust our menus to maintain costs, so people can expect what they have seen from us over the past three years.”

This holiday centered around love may bring up a desire for some to go out of their way and impress. While the past few years of inflation may make that a scary proposition, local business owners say this may be the perfect year to truly “ball out” for your loved ones.

“Looking back five years, it’s a different story,” Rushing told the AJC.