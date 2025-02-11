Pulse
Forget flowers — these wellness gifts will make your Valentine happier

Feb 11, 2025

Remember when Valentine’s Day was all about chocolates and red roses? While the classics never go out of style, this holiday has evolved beyond its typical “greeting card” reputation.

Science tells us that love isn’t just about romance — it’s also about well-being. Studies show that giving, whether through thoughtful gifts or acts of service, can boost happiness and deepen connections. And in a world where we’re all striving to feel our best, why not make Valentine’s Day a celebration of wellness for everyone we cherish?

Whether shopping for your soulmate, best friend, grandparents, little ones, four-legged pals or, yes, even yourself, this guide has you covered.

For lovers

Love is basically a health hack. Research shows intimacy lowers blood pressure, reduces stress hormones and even boosts immunity. Try these gifts to keep the spark alive:

For besties

Strong friendships can reduce the risk of a heart attack by up to 50%. Strengthen your bond with these gifts:

For littles

Early exposure to wellness practices can shape lifelong health habits. These gifts make it fun:

For seniors

Don’t forget your grandparents or elderly neighbors. Social connection becomes even more important with age, reducing cognitive decline risk and other physical and mental conditions. Show your love with:

For pet pals

The CDC confirms that pet ownership can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Treat your furry friend to:

For you

Self-care isn’t selfish — research shows it can reduce anxiety and lower the risk of illness. “Treat yo’self”:

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

