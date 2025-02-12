Immersive flower art installation opens in Woodruff Park in time for Valentine’s Day

Eness, an art and technology studio that has installed giant works of color-popping art structures in urban spaces around the world, is behind Atlanta’s latest immersive art exhibition opening in Woodruff Park on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The opening coincides with love day because the whimsical, inflated creatures featured in Eness’ installation, entitled “Stem by Stem — Alien Boy Gives Me Flowers,” hug gardens of flowers in their curved, multicolored arms. The creatures look vaguely like octopuses with only two arms, have adorable, illuminated bug eyes and skin covered in kimono-inspired patterns. As visitors move through the installation, the artwork reacts, triggering bursts of color, pulsating synth sounds and ambient bird calls.

Leading up to the installation’s opening are associated Valentine’s Day celebratory activities. Through Feb. 13, live music will be played in the park each day, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and visitors can profess their feelings at a love-note writing station from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Can’t find the right words to say? A writer will be posted at the station to help craft letters on postcards designed by local artists Paige Adair, Albert Lebron and Estela Semeco. On Feb. 13, flowers will be given away from noon to 2 p.m.