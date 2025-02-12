Immersive flower art installation opens in Woodruff Park in time for Valentine’s Day

Eness, an art and technology studio that has installed giant works of color-popping art structures in urban spaces around the world, is behind Atlanta’s latest immersive art exhibition opening in Woodruff Park on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The opening coincides with love day because the whimsical, inflated creatures featured in Eness’ installation, entitled “Stem by Stem — Alien Boy Gives Me Flowers,” hug gardens of flowers in their curved, multicolored arms. The creatures look vaguely like octopuses with only two arms, have adorable, illuminated bug eyes and skin covered in kimono-inspired patterns. As visitors move through the installation, the artwork reacts, triggering bursts of color, pulsating synth sounds and ambient bird calls.
Leading up to the installation’s opening are associated Valentine’s Day celebratory activities. Through Feb. 13, live music will be played in the park each day, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and visitors can profess their feelings at a love-note writing station from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Can’t find the right words to say? A writer will be posted at the station to help craft letters on postcards designed by local artists Paige Adair, Albert Lebron and Estela Semeco. On Feb. 13, flowers will be given away from noon to 2 p.m.
Credit: Gavin Jowitt
Credit: Gavin Jowitt
“Stem by Stem — Alien Boy Gives Me Flowers” is the latest installation in a series of immersive art exhibits that have opened in Woodruff Park since mid-2024 when Art in the Park programming was launched. The initiative was led by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta.
The initiative has been credited with increasing visitor numbers to Woodruff Park as much as 71% in some cases, as compared to average attendance in prior years, Woodruff officials said.
“The numbers show the program’s growing influence in making Woodruff Park a destination,” Noa Hecht, creative placemaking lead for the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District which helped start the Art in the Park initiative, said in a previous interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think seeing the amount of people that are using the park now, and coming in and feeling more comfortable, is definitely helping push that (message) forward that public art makes a big difference in the way people engage with space.”
“Stem by Stem — Alien Boy Gives Me Flowers” will be open during normal park hours in Woodruff Park until March 14.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Picture him rolling: Photographer Cam Kirk shows off new Beltline studio
New Beltline studio space aims to continue mission of empowering city's creative community
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why
Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025
Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.