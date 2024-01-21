Health News

Health & Wellness | A better you in 2024

weightlifting illustration

Credit: Justin Beckett

Credit: Justin Beckett

weightlifting illustration
32 minutes ago

If the new year rang in a new commitment to making healthier choices, you’ve come to the right place. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Health & Wellness section in the Jan. 21 print editions contains information and inspiration on a wide range of topics like fitness, nutrition and mental health to bring you new ideas to keep you motivated to change your life for the better.

Ready to get started now? Read these stories in the Health and Wellness page on ajc.com:

Joined a gym? These 6 exercises, once a week, will make you stronger

7 great strategies for living well in the new year

4 ways to find, build meaningful connections for mental health

Now, what was I looking for? How to boost short-term memory

Here’s a better way to make New Year’s resolutions

Why do women get more headaches than men?

As a doctor, here are 5 things I want my patients to know

Swifties try Taylor’s 44-song Eras Tour treadmill workout

7 easy food goals to improve your health without dieting

Students exercise on Peloton bikes at The Wellness Center at Read Hall on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top