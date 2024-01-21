Health & Wellness | A better you in 2024

If the new year rang in a new commitment to making healthier choices, you’ve come to the right place. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Health & Wellness section in the Jan. 21 print editions contains information and inspiration on a wide range of topics like fitness, nutrition and mental health to bring you new ideas to keep you motivated to change your life for the better.

Ready to get started now? Read these stories in the Health and Wellness page on ajc.com:

Joined a gym? These 6 exercises, once a week, will make you stronger