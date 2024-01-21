7 great strategies for living well in the new year

There is nothing magical about 10,000 steps a day. So feel free to let go of that goal. New research shows that for men and women younger than 60, the greatest benefit came with step counts of between about 8,000 and 10,000 per day. For people older than 60, the threshold was a little lower. For them, the sweet spot for reduced mortality risk came at between 6,000 and 8,000 steps a day.

2. Stop eating predigested food

Many popular packaged foods – breads, cereals, snack chips and frozen meals – have been refined, pounded, heated, melted, shaped, extruded and packed with additives. This extreme processing creates foods that are so easily absorbed by the body that they’re essentially predigested. Many foods also are engineered to overcome our satiety mechanisms, which drives us to overeat and gain weight, experts say. While it may be tough to give up all processed foods, try to eat more whole and high-fiber foods – meats, fish, fruits and vegetables. And if you do choose food that comes in a package, check the label and try to buy those with the fewest ingredients.

3. Take time for moments of joy

Here’s an antidote to an ever-stressful, busy and uncertain world. Try finding and savoring little bites of joy in your day. Pet a cat. Savor a cup of coffee. Take an awe walk on a beautiful day. Listen to laughter and conversations on the bus. By mindfully tuning into the pleasant, nice and sometimes routine experiences of every day, we can transform an otherwise mundane moment into something more meaningful and even joyful.

4. Try a more relaxed approach to goal setting

Focus on how you want to feel, rather than things you want to do. Don’t set goals that drain you. Find a goal that empowers or replenishes you. Choose “numberless” goals. For instance, instead of trying to exercise a certain amount of time, try to “move in a way that feels good.” And recognize your limits. It’s okay to set a goal to do less! (And you can always quit if a goal is too daunting.)

5. Nurture your friendships

For better health, many people focus on the “big three” – food, fitness and sleep. But research suggests you should make friendship a health priority too. Platonic love trumps romantic love in a number of ways. People with strong friendships tend to have better mental health, and studies suggest they’re in better physical health, as well. Researchers have found large social networks lower our risk of premature death more than exercise or dieting alone. A six-year study of 736 middle-aged Swedish men found having a life partner didn’t affect the risk of heart attack or fatal coronary heart disease – but having friends did.

6. Be your own therapist

How can you cope with the anxiety of a topsy-turvy world and events outside our control? It starts with just taking care of yourself, taking a break from the news and getting involved in your community. But you can also be your own therapist. Ask yourself, what do I specifically feel hopeless about and why? “Being able to put into words what’s getting you down can help you feel less flooded by emotions and better able to process the information rationally,” she writes.

7. Build resilience at any age

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from adversity – a career setback, a relationship breakup or any of the big and small disappointments of daily life. Much of the research on resilience focuses on building the skill in childhood, but resilience can be strengthened at any age. While resilience is essentially an emotional muscle, a growing body of research shows that stressing our physical muscles through exercise is one way to increase our capacity to cope with daily stress. So if you’re feeling stressed, get moving. It will benefit your body and help you cope with life’s big and small setbacks.