4 ways to find, build meaningful connections for mental health

There are several ways to create these connections, and not all involve being with people.

Connect to your inner self

Develop a connection with your inner self. This can free you from seeking or maintaining connections with other people, things and activities that may not feel nourishing.

These are some ways my patients connect with themselves:

Set aside time at the beginning or the end of the day to be alone.

Do a walking meditation during a lunch break.

Turn off the radio on the commute to and from work to be more present.

Practice mindfulness.

Journal.

Connecting with your inner self also can help you identify meaningful connections. Think about the times you felt most alive and excited about life or open to possibilities. Ask yourself – what was I doing at those times, and who was I with? Or you can tune in to your inner self’s guidance by asking – what motivates me, inspires me and allows me to feel peaceful and fulfilled?

Those answers will point you toward what feels most authentic to you.

Connect with others

Some of my patients have families and friends but lack a deep connection with many of them. I encourage them to assess these relationships and focus on the ones that have the potential for depth and understanding.

Know, too, that others in your life also may be feeling disconnected and that by spending time with them you can alleviate some of their concerns.

It can be tough to make new connections, especially as we grow older or are new to a place or are in a transition stage of our lives such as going through a divorce or graduating. Common interest meetups, group therapy and religious organizations are some places to find and form meaningful connections.

It can take a while to find new people with whom you click. Try to be kind to yourself and be patient.

Explore forms of spirituality

A study has found connection to be a unique characteristic of spirituality, and one of my favorite questions to ask my patients is, “What does spirituality mean to you?” About half of them say, “I’m not religious, but I think it’s important for my mental health.”

Spirituality is not limited to religion. It is a connection to the inner self or external environment, or, if a person happens to be religious, to a higher power.

Altruism or selfless service – volunteering at a soup kitchen or doing something kind for someone – as a form of spirituality that allows them to feel a sense of connection and purpose.

Deepen connections by creating boundaries

Once you have identified connections that hold meaning for you, take the time to deepen them by creating boundaries around anything that distracts from those intentions. Maybe you’re working overtime, or you’re people-pleasing in ways that harm your self-care. Rethink some of those commitments so you can put some of that energy and emotion into what you cherish.

Sometimes setting boundaries can make you feel guilty, because you feel like you aren’t as available. Boundary-setting, however, allows you to connect meaningfully with the people and things that are most important for you.

In some ways, we are more connected than ever, yet many people still feel disconnected. Finding meaningful connection can help you find or regain your purpose and peace.

Gregory Scott Brown is a psychiatrist, mental health writer and the author of “The Self-Healing Mind: An Essential Five-Step Practice for Overcoming Anxiety and Depression, and Revitalizing Your Life.”