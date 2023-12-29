Health & Wellness | Here’s a better way to make New Year’s resolutions

The conventional wisdom is that New Year’s resolutions typically fail. But a closer look at the data shows that many people do benefit from making resolutions, and there are ways to improve your odds of success, experts say.

New Year’s resolutions have a bad reputation, at least in part, because people tend to grade themselves pass or fail when, in reality, they’ve made key improvements in various areas of their lives by mostly sticking to a resolution, experts say.

Estimates vary, but a 2019 YouGov survey of nearly 1,200 U.S. adults showed that about 4 in 10 made New Year’s resolutions. Of those surveyed who made resolutions, about 16% kept all their resolutions and about 44% kept at least some but not all of them by the end of the year – meaning nearly 2 out of 3 people achieved some level of success.