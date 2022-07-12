Health district for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties rebrands

“Our focus is indeed on our public,” District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona said in a news release. “We’ve had an opportunity to educate our communities about what public health does, which goes beyond just the health department clinical services that are typically more visible.”

The health district has led the response to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years in all three counties. It also monitors and mitigates other diseases; conducts inspections of restaurants, pools and hotels; plans for emergencies and educates the community. Many of the district’s activities occur outside of its health centers that provide clinical services.