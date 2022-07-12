Health district for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties rebrands

The Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments, one health district serving three counties, has rebranded as GNR Public Health.
“Our focus is indeed on our public,” District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona said in a news release. “We’ve had an opportunity to educate our communities about what public health does, which goes beyond just the health department clinical services that are typically more visible.”
The health district has led the response to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years in all three counties. It also monitors and mitigates other diseases; conducts inspections of restaurants, pools and hotels; plans for emergencies and educates the community. Many of the district’s activities occur outside of its health centers that provide clinical services.
The district contracted Accent Creative Group to redesign its website.
“Our purpose as an organization is to develop our communities to be healthy, protected, and prepared,” said Chad Wasdin, spokesman for GNR Public Health, in the release. “We hope that with our name change and new look, we can more effectively show our counties how we can engage in projects to protect and improve the health of our communities.”
About the Author