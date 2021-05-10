Hazardous spill shuts down Interstate 85 near Georgia-South Carolina line

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night caused a hazardous spill near the Georgia-South Carolina line that shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 for more than 10 hours, according to reports.
There were no reports of any injuries or casualties.
The accident occurred about 8 p.m. when a commercial vehicle carrying methyl acrylate overturned in the northbound lanes near mile marker 160 and the exit for Sandy Cross Road in Franklin County, according to WYFF-TV.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials, firefighters and DOT personnel responded to the scene.
The cause of the accident was unclear.
Nothing indicated that any other vehicles were involved, and no description was given of the vehicle that overturned nor its operator.
The highway reopened about 8 a.m. Monday.
Methyl acrylate is a highly flammable chemical used to manufacture a variety of products, including textile and paper coatings, and plastic films.
The chemical is “highly toxic by inhalation, ingestion, and skin absorption,” according to the National Library of Medicine.