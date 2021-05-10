Hazardous spill shuts down Interstate 85 near Georgia-South Carolina line

The cause of the accident was unclear.

Nothing indicated that any other vehicles were involved, and no description was given of the vehicle that overturned nor its operator.

The highway reopened about 8 a.m. Monday.

Methyl acrylate is a highly flammable chemical used to manufacture a variety of products, including textile and paper coatings, and plastic films.

The chemical is “highly toxic by inhalation, ingestion, and skin absorption,” according to the National Library of Medicine.