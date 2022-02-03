Hamburger icon
Hawks tip off 4th annual Assist Challenge

The Hawks team up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare for its fourth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge.The Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by a player in February.The challenge also aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer inequities in Black men.Launched in 2019, the Assist Challenge has helped PCF raise more than $503,000.“We look forward to continuing this impactful and important campaign with PCF this season,” said Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee

